Cowen Increases TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $20.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 8.3 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after buying an additional 957,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.