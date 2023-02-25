Cowen Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $379.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

NYSE:HD opened at $296.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

