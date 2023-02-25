Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.14.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AWI opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

