Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,891,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

