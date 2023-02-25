CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

CS Disco Stock Down 29.7 %

Shares of LAW stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

