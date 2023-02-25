CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.36. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 120,108 shares changing hands.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

