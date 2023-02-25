CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.36. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 120,108 shares changing hands.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $196.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90.
CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.
Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.