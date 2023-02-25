CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jonestrading reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $17.66 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 493,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,658,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
