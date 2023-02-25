CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €77.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of EVD stock opened at €61.65 ($65.59) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 1 year high of €67.75 ($72.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €62.94 and its 200-day moving average is €56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

