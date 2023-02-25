CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-2.71 EPS.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. 3,703,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,370. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

