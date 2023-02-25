CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CUBE traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 3,703,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,437. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 322,852 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2,975.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 689,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

