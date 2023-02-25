CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

