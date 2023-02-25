Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,016 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of TD SYNNEX worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Barclays started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $96.53 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

