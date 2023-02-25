Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 59,340 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,340 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of PPL worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

