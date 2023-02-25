Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 69,837 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

