Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.65 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555,811 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 402,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 97,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 320,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 140,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

