Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,157 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of THOR Industries worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,831,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 190.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 86,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.63.

Shares of THO stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

