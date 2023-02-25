Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Trading Down 6.0 %

Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.