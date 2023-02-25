Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
CMLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Cumulus Media Trading Down 6.0 %
Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48.
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
