Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

About Cushman & Wakefield

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

