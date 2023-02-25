Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.11). Approximately 326,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 461,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.20 ($1.10).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £401.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.09.

Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

