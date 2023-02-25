CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $13.68 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $13.68 million and $0.81 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.58 or 0.00427583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.16 or 0.28323861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00424281 USD and is down -13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.