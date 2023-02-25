DA Davidson Lowers Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $91.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 358.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

