Deer Management Co. LLC Sells 1,576,296 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Deer Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576,296 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies makes up about 34.0% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deer Management Co. LLC owned approximately 7.11% of Procore Technologies worth $485,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $30,759.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,272.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $30,759.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,272.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 8,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $565,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,385,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,151 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCOR traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

