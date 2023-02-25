Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.34 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

