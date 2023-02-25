Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.53 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.13.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

DH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 1,603,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

About Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,359 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $12,527,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

