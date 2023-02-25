Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 157.6% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,152 shares of company stock worth $2,676,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

