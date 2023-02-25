Delphia USA Inc. Cuts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $98.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

