Delphia USA Inc. Decreases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.10.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.89. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $275.89. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

