Delphia USA Inc. Decreases Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,112 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc. owned 0.07% of Garrett Motion worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 16.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 912,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 127,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

