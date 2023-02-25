Delphia USA Inc. Grows Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $79.85.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

