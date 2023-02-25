Delphia USA Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,991 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.