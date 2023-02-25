Delphia USA Inc. Invests $272,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ODP in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ODP in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in ODP by 51.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

