Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 643 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

