Delphia USA Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

