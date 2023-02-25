Delphia USA Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Biogen by 450.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

