Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Stories

