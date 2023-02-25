Delphia USA Inc. Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delphia USA Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $242.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.