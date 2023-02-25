DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $15,001.92 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00427429 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.69 or 0.28313686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

