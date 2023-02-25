Dero (DERO) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Dero has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00018311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $56.39 million and approximately $151,621.13 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,121.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00396162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00091177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00648679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00570594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00177924 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,318,273 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

