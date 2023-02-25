Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.32 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00018829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $57.51 million and approximately $91,372.43 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,928.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00398579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00089190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00639711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00570912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00177746 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,154 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

