Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,500 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.07) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.93) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

