Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €53.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Zalando Stock Performance

ZAL opened at €37.82 ($40.23) on Wednesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($53.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.19 and a 200 day moving average of €30.46.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

