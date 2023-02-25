Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $55.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

