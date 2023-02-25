dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $165.15 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004325 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $165.15 million and $8,888.10 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00398783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99141292 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $10,537.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

