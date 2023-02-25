DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.66.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

