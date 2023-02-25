Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

