Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 216.2% per year over the last three years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $33.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock traded up $11.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.41. 216,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have commented on DDS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $14,508,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

