Diploma’s (DPLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,360 ($40.46) price target on the stock.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.62) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.50) to GBX 2,700 ($32.51) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($29.50) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,790 ($33.60).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,760 ($33.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,022 ($36.39). The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,631.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,821.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,673.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

