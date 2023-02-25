Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Down 1.6%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$48.40 and last traded at C$49.01. Approximately 37,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 43,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.17.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.84.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.