Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,883 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Dollar General worth $438,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,001,000 after buying an additional 260,371 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after buying an additional 239,330 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 505,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after buying an additional 228,681 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.25. 3,213,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.73.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.13.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

