Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $248.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.13.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $214.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

